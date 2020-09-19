Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported, 119 in our central region on Sept. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,162 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing state totals to 149,845.

Currently, 1,746,280 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 22 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,956.

Of the 149,845 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 82% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 4,127 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 119 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced they will no longer update the COVID-19 Dashboard on Sundays. Monday’s numbers will now reflect results reported for Saturday and Sunday.