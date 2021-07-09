Over 11.8M vaccine doses given, 230 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania July 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports over 11.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania.

63.3% of the entire population received the first dose, 60.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

230 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,213,773 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

8 new death has been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Tuesday bringing our state total to 27,737 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 278 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 56 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.

Ninety-seven (97) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 4,806,448 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 9 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 78,474 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

BEDFORD: 35.0%

BLAIR: 48.2%

CAMBRIA: 51.9%

CAMERON: 56.6%

CENTRE: 58.4%

CLEARFIELD: 47.0%

ELK: 56.8%

HUNTINGDON: 44.4%

JEFFERSON: 48.2%

SOMERSET: 46.3%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 142 (+0)

BLAIR: 343 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 441 (+0)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 228 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 156 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,681 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

