Over 11.7M vaccine doses given, 8 new COVID cases in our central region July 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports over 11.7 million vaccine doses have been administered as of Thursday. 62.9% of the entire population received the first dose, 60.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

304 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,212,561 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

8 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Thursday bringing our state total to 27,695 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 310 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 59 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 – June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Ninety-seven (97) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 4,775,280 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 8 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 78,420 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

BEDFORD: 34.8%

BLAIR: 48.0%

CAMBRIA: 51.6%

CAMERON: 56.4%

CENTRE: 58.0%

CLEARFIELD: 46.6%

ELK: 56.5%

HUNTINGDON: 44.0%

JEFFERSON: 47.9%

SOMERSET: 46.0%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 142 (+0)

BLAIR: 343 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 441 (+0)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 228 (+1)

CLEARFIELD: 156 (+1)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 2

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 1, 60.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.5% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,711,557 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 2. First/single doses: 6,738,627 administered Second doses: 4,972,930 administered



5,418,234 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,320,393 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,738,627 people have received at least their first dose.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,512 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

