Over 11.6M vaccine doses given, 10 new COVID cases in our central region July 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports over 11.6 million vaccine doses have been administered as of Wednesday. 62.7% of the entire population received the first dose, 60.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

186 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,212,257 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

9 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Wednesday bringing our state total to 27,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 313 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 59 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 – June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Ninety-seven (97) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 4,770,066 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 10 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 78,412 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

BEDFORD: 34.6%

BLAIR: 47.6%

CAMBRIA: 51.2%

CAMERON: 55.6%

CENTRE: 57.6%

CLEARFIELD: 46.4%

ELK: 56.1%

HUNTINGDON: 43.5%

JEFFERSON: 47.7%

SOMERSET: 45.6%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 142 (+1)

BLAIR: 343 (+2)

CAMBRIA: 441 (+1)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 227 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 155 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 4

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, June 30, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, June 30, 60.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.4% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, June 30 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,685,265 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, July 1.

5,402,488 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,324,326 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,726,814 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,746,000 doses will have been allocated through July 3: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,685,265 doses total through June 30: First/single doses: 6,726,814 administered Second doses: 4,958,451 administered



The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,500 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.