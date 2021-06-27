Over 11.5M vaccine doses given, 4 new COVID cases reported in our central region June 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 121 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,211,603 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

11 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Saturday bringing our state total to 27,654 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 359 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 64 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Ninety-seven (97) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 11.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. 6,235,120 Pennsylvanians are partially vaccinated and 5,320,833 are fully vaccinated.

There are 4,747,726 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 4 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 78,371 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 141 (+0)

BLAIR: 341 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 440 (+0)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 227 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 154 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0