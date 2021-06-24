Over 11.5 vaccination doses given, 221 new COVID cases in our region June 24

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 221 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,211,041 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

15 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Tuesday bringing our state total to 27,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 394 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 87 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Ninety-seven (97) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 11.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. 6,219,960 Pennsylvanians are partially vaccinated and 5,296,957 are fully vaccinated.

There are 4,736,387 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 15 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 78,342 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

VACCINATION PERCENTAGES:

BEDFORD: 28%

BLAIR: 36%

CAMBRIA: 41%

CAMERON: 44%

CENTRE: 46%

CLEARFIELD: 38%

ELK: 45%

HUNTINGDON: 36%

JEFFERSON: 37%

SOMERSET: 36%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 141 (+0)

BLAIR: 341 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 439 (+1)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 226 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 153 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, 59.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.7% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,516,917 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 24.

5,296,957 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 24,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,358,453 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,655,410 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,516,917 doses total through June 24: First/single doses: 6,655,410 administered Second doses: 4,861,507 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 163,348 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

