Over 11.3M vaccine doses given, 277 new COVID-19 cases June 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 277 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,209,725 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

15 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Tuesday, bringing a total of 27,546 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 465 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 114 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 – June 10 stood at 1.9%.

Ninety-six (96) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 11.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,700,256 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 20 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 78,272 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 141 (+0)

BLAIR: 340 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 437 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 225 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 151 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 217 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties – Please note, the CDC has not published updated vaccine data since June 16:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 16, 57.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.7% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,330,117 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 17.

5,177,770 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 34,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,400,279 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,578,049 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 12,546,160 doses will have been allocated through June 19: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,330,117 doses total through June 16: First/single doses: 6,578,049 administered Second doses: 4,752,068 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 163,153 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.