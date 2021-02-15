One of the first COVID-19 courses is at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What’s believed to be the first COVID-19 college course in the nation is now in session at Penn State University, and is based on the first hard-copy book analyzing the pandemic.

The book was written by a team of doctors, nurses, a psychologist, and a nutritionist.

Frank Ritter, a professor at Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology, was a co-author on the book and will instruct the university’s COVID-19 course.

The course is one credit for one hour per week, and will cover topics such as herd immunity and the theory behind proper hand washing.