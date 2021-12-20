Omicron variant detected at Penn State

Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Penn State University, located in State College, PA

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The omicron coronavirus variant has been detected at Penn State University, according to an announcement Monday.

Penn State said they have been testing for the omicron variant and closely monitored its spread in the northeast and around the world. They are strongly encouraging all individuals to get their COVID-19 vaccination or booster shots as soon as possible, along with taking safety precautions like wearing masks indoors.

Penn State plans to update the campus community at University Park on Dec. 30 should they decide to start the spring 2022 semester remotely.

