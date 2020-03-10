Officials: Pennsylvania now has 11 presumptive cases of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is confirming more cases of the new coronavirus, as more schools canceled classes, travel or events.

The state Department of Health reported another positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday in a resident of Montgomery County.

That brings the statewide total to 11.

That person is hospitalized, as were at least three others who tested positive in previous days.

All 11 people who tested positive live in eastern Pennsylvania and the first 10 cases are people believed to have contracted it by traveling outside the state or country.