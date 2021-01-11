Nursing home staff fighting for improved contracts after change in ownership

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This past November, Embassy Healthcare acquired a series of nursing homes across central and western Pennsylvania, including AristaCare at Hearthside in State College.

Danielle Fox, a licensed practical nurse at Hearthside for the past 15 years, says the new contracts they were offered through Embassy are not enough to support safe and quality care.

“They want to increase our health insurance by 60%, cut our PTO time, get rid of our sick time,” says Fox. “Among this pandemic we shouldn’t have to worry about health costs going up.”

In protest, a group of healthcare workers and their supporters from the Service Employees International Union gathered outside their facilities this afternoon. Fox says many of these people have worked in healthcare for over 20 years.

“We came to work everyday, risking our lives, during this pandemic and we shouldn’t be worried about this money right now. We should be worried about a safe environment for ourselves and our patients and we shouldn’t have to fight for affordable healthcare and benefits,” says Fox.

Hearthside administrator Jennifer Anderson says they recognize the efforts made today. She says negotiations between the nursing homes and Embassy Healthcare have been ongoing and there is another meeting taking place this Thursday.

Both parties say they hope to come to a conclusion at that time.