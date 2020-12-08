Nursing home industry: Pennsylvania illegally withheld funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, announced Tuesday, says the Department of Human Services is refusing to provide supplemental payments to nursing homes as required by law, depriving them of crucial funding to fight the pandemic.

The virus has killed about 7,000 residents of long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, representing more than 60% of the statewide toll.

