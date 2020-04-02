Nursing home in Clearfield confirms first COVID-19 case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a nursing home in our region is confirming a COVID-19 case at the facility.

In a statement, Guardian Healthcare confirmed the case of coronavirus at Mountain Laurel in Clearfield.

The company did not reveal whether the patient is a resident or staff member at the facility.

Guardian Health said it’s following all federal and state health guidelines for health care facilities.

Here is their full statement below: