Nursing home in Clearfield confirms first COVID-19 case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a nursing home in our region is confirming a COVID-19 case at the facility.
In a statement, Guardian Healthcare confirmed the case of coronavirus at Mountain Laurel in Clearfield.
The company did not reveal whether the patient is a resident or staff member at the facility.
Guardian Health said it’s following all federal and state health guidelines for health care facilities.
Here is their full statement below:
“We can confirm a case of COVID-19 at our Mountain Laurel facility in Clearfield. We are following all CDC, CMS and DOH guidance for health care facilities.”Guardian Health