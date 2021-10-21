Norfolk Southern mandates COVID vaccines for employees

(WTAJ) — Norfolk Southern is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.

This requirement stems from an executive order given by President Joe Biden to require vaccinations for all federal contractors.

Norfolk Southern said they determined they are covered under the mandate because they haul tanks, Humvees, and jet fuel for the U.S. Department of Defense and deliver coal to the federal-run Tennesse Valley Authority, according to an internal memo sent to employees, which was obtained by Railway Age.

There are currently over 6 million (6,404,179) people in Pennsylvania who are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.