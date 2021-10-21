Norfolk Southern mandates COVID vaccines for employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — Norfolk Southern is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.

This requirement stems from an executive order given by President Joe Biden to require vaccinations for all federal contractors.

Norfolk Southern said they determined they are covered under the mandate because they haul tanks, Humvees, and jet fuel for the U.S. Department of Defense and deliver coal to the federal-run Tennesse Valley Authority, according to an internal memo sent to employees, which was obtained by Railway Age.

There are currently over 6 million (6,404,179) people in Pennsylvania who are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

LATEST IN COVID-19 NEWS

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss