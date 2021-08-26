No visitor policy reinstated at Mount Nittany Medical Center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health will no longer permit visitors at the Medical Center, which will go into effect on Aug. 25 due to an increase in transmission of COVID-19.

Visitors will only be permitted under special circumstances such as end of life, birth and special needs. One caregiver will be allowed to accompany patients in the emergency department, Mount Nittany Physician Group locations, Cancer Care Partnership and all outpatient departments if needed.



“Please be aware that depending on the circumstances, caregivers may be asked by our staff to find an alternative place to wait, such as their vehicle,” Mount Nittany said in a statement.

“We respect and understand the need for patients to have loved ones near to support the healing process, however, in this environment, it’s imperative that we limit the number of people in our facilities when possible. We strongly encourage everyone to utilize other means of communication. We are sensitive to the separation this restriction causes, but believe this measure of protection is essential and in the best interest of our providers, staff and patients.”

All individuals are required to wear masks while in Mount Nittany facilities.