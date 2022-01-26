Nine central Pa counties rank among highest in COVID-19 infection rates

WTAJ – As the pandemic enters year three across the globe, here in our Central Pa area, nine of our counties report the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 24, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Below is a list of the counties in our area and where they rank across the commonwealth.

#45. Bedford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (391 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,874 (9,996 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (246 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (17,124 fully vaccinated)

— 45.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#43. Blair County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 844 (1,028 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,790 (26,546 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (548 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (58,245 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#31. Jefferson County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (423 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,471 (8,021 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (200 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (20,034 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#28. Centre County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,014 (1,646 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,808 (32,166 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (316 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (92,590 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#15. Elk County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (338 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,535 (6,441 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (83 total deaths)

— 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (16,153 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#13. Cambria County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,194 (1,555 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,914 (31,134 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (654 total deaths)

— 62.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (68,249 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#10. Clearfield County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,234 (978 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,696 (17,195 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (291 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (37,485 fully vaccinated)

— 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#2. Somerset County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,491 (1,095 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,131 (16,989 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (361 total deaths)

— 59.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (33,505 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#1. Huntingdon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,564 (706 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,705 (10,250 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (218 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (21,031 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Below is a full list of all of the top 50 Pa counties COVID-19 infection rates

50. Lawrence County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (669 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,509 (17,538 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (368 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (42,261 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

49. Philadelphia County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (12,548 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,320 (290,207 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (4,531 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (980,553 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

48. Northampton County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (2,425 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,618 (75,154 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (963 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (194,950 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

47. Armstrong County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 803 (520 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,772 (14,094 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (296 total deaths)

— 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (37,289 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

46. Warren County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 806 (316 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,784 (6,578 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (192 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (17,518 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (246 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (17,124 fully vaccinated)

44. Lancaster County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (4,474 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,749 (113,233 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (1,677 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (299,920 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (548 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (58,245 fully vaccinated)

42. Carbon County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 844 (542 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,165 (14,868 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (254 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (36,722 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

41. Perry County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 875 (405 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,417 (8,059 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (164 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (21,258 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

40. Dauphin County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (2,453 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,736 (54,925 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (837 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (159,607 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

39. Forest County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 883 (64 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,191 (2,043 total cases)

— 40.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 40.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (33 total deaths)

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (5,033 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

38. Berks County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 893 (3,763 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,885 (96,384 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (1,454 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (233,904 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

37. Venango County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (456 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,403 (10,338 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (213 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (22,524 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

36. Luzerne County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 901 (2,861 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,321 (67,678 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (1,163 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (191,125 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

35. Westmoreland County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 902 (3,147 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,665 (72,100 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (1,212 total deaths)

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (191,941 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

34. Snyder County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 921 (372 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,198 (7,347 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (136 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (16,556 fully vaccinated)

— 37.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

33. Clarion County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 924 (355 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,775 (7,601 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (184 total deaths)

— 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (16,111 fully vaccinated)

— 35.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

32. McKean County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 943 (383 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,169 (7,381 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (121 total deaths)

— 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (17,248 fully vaccinated)

— 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (200 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (20,034 fully vaccinated)

30. Allegheny County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 978 (11,898 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,757 (240,260 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (2,904 total deaths)

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (801,500 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

29. Butler County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,011 (1,899 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,766 (40,889 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (655 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (113,193 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (316 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (92,590 fully vaccinated)

27. Lackawanna County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,019 (2,136 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,493 (38,776 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (643 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (139,248 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

26. Crawford County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (867 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,614 (18,292 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (272 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (38,614 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

25. Beaver County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (1,685 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,964 (36,006 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (653 total deaths)

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (86,045 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

24. Cumberland County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,621 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,227 (46,182 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (779 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (154,609 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

23. Indiana County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,040 (874 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,271 (15,361 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (321 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (35,804 fully vaccinated)

— 34.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

22. Clinton County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (407 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,210 (8,194 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (117 total deaths)

— 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (16,666 fully vaccinated)

— 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

21. Lebanon County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,070 (1,517 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,180 (34,285 total cases)

— 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (444 total deaths)

— 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (70,769 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

20. Lycoming County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,079 (1,222 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,840 (25,878 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (472 total deaths)

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (57,188 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

19. Schuylkill County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,087 (1,537 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,441 (31,722 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (606 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (79,887 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

18. Fayette County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (1,417 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,174 (27,372 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (573 total deaths)

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (67,466 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

17. Columbia County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,125 (731 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,621 (13,396 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (208 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (37,062 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

16. Adams County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,126 (1,160 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,110 (22,775 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (310 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (50,302 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (83 total deaths)

— 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (16,153 fully vaccinated)

14. Greene County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,192 (432 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,713 (7,505 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (91 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (15,833 fully vaccinated)

— 33.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (654 total deaths)

— 62.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (68,249 fully vaccinated)

12. Washington County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (2,522 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,307 (46,146 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (565 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (123,433 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

11. Franklin County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,220 (1,891 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,784 (36,871 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (602 total deaths)

— 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (65,714 fully vaccinated)

— 35.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (291 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (37,485 fully vaccinated)

9. Northumberland County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,253 (1,138 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,802 (20,714 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (

— 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (50,005 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

8. Fulton County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,253 (182 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,575 (3,716 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (56 total deaths)

— 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (4,245 fully vaccinated)

— 55.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

7. York County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,271 (5,707 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,471 (109,889 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (1,327 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (239,581 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

6. Bradford County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,301 (785 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,210 (13,398 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (179 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (22,954 fully vaccinated)

— 41.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

5. Montour County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,327 (242 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,227 (4,052 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (83 total deaths)

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (13,495 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

4. Mifflin County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (613 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,579 (10,879 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (252 total deaths)

— 76.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 76.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (21,529 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

3. Union County, PA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,367 (614 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,571 (10,589 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (136 total deaths)

— 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

— 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (21,306 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

1. Huntingdon County, PA