NHL suspends season due to coronavirus

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) passes to Jason Zucker (16) who put a shot behind Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WTAJ) — The NHL has suspended the season due to concerns due to the coronavirus, the league said in a statement.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,” Commissioner, Gary Bettman said. “The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures.”

Bettman said due to the number of facilities shared between the NBA and NHL, it would be inappropriate to continue to play games.

The NHL said they will be monitoring the situation and to resume play as soon as it is appropriate.

The league would like to thank the fans for their patience.