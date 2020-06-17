New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Beijing

(WTAJ) – After 50 days without any new COVID-19 cases in Beijing, a new cluster of cases has appeared in the city.

As of Monday, more than 100 new cases were confirmed in Beijing.

The World Health Organization also confirmed that 75% of recent cases came from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

An executive director from the world health organization asks all countries to understand the risks of the disease

“And again, let us remember and we’ve seen there is no ‘zero risk’ in any environment. What we need to do is identify the risks that may be involved or the increased risk that may be associated with travel. We need to try and reduce those risks to the absolute minimum and be able to mitigate any negative impacts, ” stated Michael Ryan, Executive Director, Who Health Emergencies Program.