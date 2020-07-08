Nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, PA totals reach 92k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed almost 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 92,000 as daily numbers continue to rise.

As of Wednesday, there are 849 new cases from Tuesday, bringing the state total to 92,148. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 774,378 people have tested negative.

There are 6,812 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Of the 92,148 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 967 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 23 new cases from Tuesday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 254, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

The Wolf administration recommends that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.