Nearly 800 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 781 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with totals to 98,446.

Currently, 885,195 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Of the 98,446 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 76% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,153 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 19 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,337 of our total cases are in health care workers.