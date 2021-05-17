Mount Nittany: One visitor per inpatient allowed during visiting hours

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is revising its visitation policy to allow one visitor per inpatient at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Daily visiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. In addition, one support person/caregiver may accompany patients at the following locations: the emergency department at the Medical Center, Mount Nittany Physician Group, Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, Cancer Care Partnership and outpatient Medical Center locations.

The women and children’s services department at the Medical Center is continuing to permit one support person to accompany a patient. Caregivers will be asked to wait in their vehicle for outpatient and surgical procedures but can accompany the patient until the start of the procedure and assist with discharge instructions, according to Mount Nittany.

Masks will be required for all visitors, caregivers and patients during the visit.

“We understand the important role of family and loved ones in the healing process of our patients, which is why we are pleased to be able to modify the existing visitor restrictions that were implemented due to increased COVID-19 activity in our community,” Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Tiffany Cabibbo said.

Dr. Cabbibo said Mount Nittany is sensitive to the separation the restriction creates for patients and families, but they strongly believe continuing to limit the number of people in the facilities is essential to keeping patients and staff safe.