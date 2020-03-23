Mount Nittany Health announces preventative screenings at all locations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health announced on Sunday that beginning this week, all employees, providers, patients and others accessing Mount Nittany Health facilities will be screened before entering.

Mount Nittany says the new measure is to protect patients, staff and the community against the spread of COVID-19.

Mount Nittany also says those entering the facilities will be asked a series of questions, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Those questions will include:

In the last 14 days, have you: Had a new onset cough or shortness of breath? Been in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19? Traveled outside of the US? Had a fever?



Temperature checks will also be available.

The first location screened will be the Mount Nittany Medical Center starting on Monday. All individuals entering the main entrance will be screened. Screenings will take place on Hospital Drive for people accessing the main entrance.

Below is the plans for Tuesday and Wednesday, per a release from the Mount Nittany:

Tuesday, March 24

All employees, patients, providers, and others will be screened before being permitted to enter any entrance of the Medical Center.

All vehicles, except emergency vehicles and patients traveling to the emergency department (ED), will be stopped for a screening, then directed to turn to the right to access any entrance of the Medical Center, including: the main entrance, auditorium entrance, Lance and Ellen Shaner Cancer Pavilion, entrance C, the Shared Services Building, loading dock entrance, parking garage and the cardiac rehabilitation entrance. All traffic will be one-way to access any entrance of the facility, except the ED. The ED will screen ambulance, Emergency Medical Services personnel and ED patients at the ambulance and ED entrances.

Wednesday, March 25

Screenings will be extended to all employees, providers, patients and others accessing any Mount Nittany Health facility, including all Physician Group and outpatient locations, and Bellefonte Corporate Services. Screenings will take place at the entrances to these locations.

For more on how mount Nittany is planning to combat the coronavirus, visit their website mountnittany.org/coronavirus.