Mount Nittany sees increase in COVID-19 cases

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is reporting its highest number of COVID-19 patients in seven weeks.

According to the medical center, there are currently 29 COVID-19 positive inpatients ranging in age from 47 to 90. They said they had over 100 COVID-19 admissions in the past month, with an average daily census of 18 positive patients for March. In comparison, there were 96 admissions with an average daily census of 18 in February.

If needed, Mount Nittany Medical Center is prepared to operate under its COVID-19 surge capacity plan, which they have done several times over the course of the pandemic. This could include rescheduling non-essential surgeries and procedures.

“We hope that we do not reach that point again, but the rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent rising hospitalizations has us very concerned,” they said in a news release.

Mount Nittany has administered over 28,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to date. They reportedly have over 5,000 future vaccine visits currently scheduled. They said they cannot stress enough how essential it is that residents remain vigilant in the face of the virus, as it will take months to vaccinate everyone.

“We are not out of the woods yet, and we must work together to stay strong and continue to consistently practice safety measures including masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing,” the medical center said. “We understand that this repeated message is something everyone is tired of hearing. Please know that we’re equally tired of saying it, but it will take all of us to get through this. On behalf of every COVID positive inpatient, and the doctors, nurses and staff that care for them, please do all you can to help us return to better days.”