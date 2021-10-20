Mount Nittany adjusts visitation policy

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is revising its visitation policy to allow inpatients to designate two people who are permitted to visit them during their stay.

Under this revision, one visitor will be permitted at a time during visiting hours. This does not apply to patients who have COVID-19.

Any patients at the emergency department or the women’s and children’s services unit may have one person with them at all times during their stay, according to Mount Nittany. Mount Nittany will consider special circumstances regarding visitation on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone who enters the facility will be screened for COVID-19 and everyone must wear a mask at all times, including those who are fully vaccinated.