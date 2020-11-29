Mount Nittany: 41 patients hospitalized, 117 total since start of November

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center in the State College area is continuing to treat increasing numbers of COVID-19 in patients.

Yesterday, the hospital reported having 41 of these patients ranging in age from 36 to 91.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 admissions at Mount Nittany to 117 during November.

Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi, says the hospital will be rescheduling elective surgeries that require a hospital stay, when there are a high number of COVID-19 patients.

He adds that Mount Nittany anticipates that more services may be impacted in the coming days.

