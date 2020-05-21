More than 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed just over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, passing the total state cases to over 64,000.

As of Wednesday, there are 746 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 64,412. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 293,244 people have tested negative.

There are 4,767 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Today’s media briefing was postponed due to an issue with the statewide surveillance data system. Tomorrow we will resume with an update on COVID-19 and its impact in PA via media briefing. — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 20, 2020

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.