More than 11.6M vaccination doses given, 2 new COVID cases in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 11.6 million vaccination doses have been given as of Sunday. 62.3% of the entire population received the first dose, 59.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated. PA ranks 7th among the 50 states for first dose vaccinations

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 104 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,211,707 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

3 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Saturday bringing our state total to 27,657 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 350 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 66 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 – June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Ninety-seven (97) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 4,755,689 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 2 new cases since Sunday. That brings our total to 78,373 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 141 (+0)

BLAIR: 341 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 440 (+0)

CAMERON: 8 (+0)

CENTRE: 227 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 154 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0