Masks required indoors for everyone at State College Area School District

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District will require masks indoors for the upcoming school year, regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said the district wants to keep its 7,000 students safe. There will be no hybrid model of learning this year.

O’Donnell said students do not have to wear masks outdoors for recess or athletics and that these regulations could change later. In the event that a child needs to quarantine, the district said it does have a plan so that those children do not fall behind.

The school board originally voted to make masks required for unvaccinated students in July.

Over 11.7 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date and 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH also noted an additional 2,076 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since Monday. Centre County is currently categorized in the “substantial” rate of transmission, according to data from the CDC.