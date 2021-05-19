Diocese: No masks required at mass starting this weekend

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Masks are no longer required at mass at the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown starting the weekend of May 22 and 23.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks while in church, according to Bishop Mark L. Bartchak. Bishop Bartchak is also continuing to waive obligations to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses.

This weekend all pews in the church will be permitted and the spacing between pews will be discontinued. However, the Bishop has directed the community not to shake hands during the Sign of Peace and that the Precious Blood not be offered until further notice. Instead, they are encouraged to receive Holy Communion on the hand.

The Diocese’s ongoing response to COVID-19 can be found on their website.