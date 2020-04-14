Local man offers free stay in vacant home to frontline healthcare workers

(WTAJ) — In a time of need, a Blair County man is stepping up and protecting families of those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 7 Joesph Kanish posted on his Facebook page about a vacant home he had in the area.

Since then, the post has almost 4,000 shares.

“I just happened to have it available and just thought of all these frontline healthcare workers…they have fears of actually going home to their families so I thought I could do whatever I can, so I made it available for any frontline worker,” Kanish told WTAJ news.

Joe said he thought of the idea while talking to his neighbors who are healthcare workers.

“The house isn’t furnished but a lot of people reached out and said they have a lot to donate, tables chairs and beds, so there’s a lot of food coming out of it,” Kanish said.

Again, if you’re a frontline healthcare worker looking for a place to stay. You can contact Joe through his facebook page.

“I just want to help out however I can, so that’s the main reason why I did this,” Kanish said.