Local high school plans for prom, in-person graduation

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) — As we approach the end of the school year, high schools should be preparing for two of their most anticipated events: prom and graduation.

Last year, seniors across the country missed out on these moments due to the pandemic. So, what’s in store for 2021?

“This is the culminating moment of 13 years of their educational career,” said Travis Lee, Huntingdon Area High School Principal.

Principals from Central Cambria, Huntingdon, and Penns Valley agreed, they just want a safe way to show their students how celebrated they are.

“Our students get one shot at graduation, they get a couple chances at prom, so we want to make that a memorable experience for them knowing that this is their shot at it,” said Zac Wynkoop, Penns Valley High School Principal.

At Penns Valley High School, graduation will be outdoors as it has been in years past. Their prom will also be outside for about 160 juniors and seniors combined.

“Our current senior class did not have a prom last year, so we’re making every effort we can to have a prom for them this year,” said Wynkoop.

Central Cambria High School will also have a combined, 250 person prom in their gym. Graduation will be held at their outdoor stadium.

“Our students have missed out on a lot of things that they can’t go back and make up. A lot of once in a lifetime events and opportunities,” Christopher Santini, Central Cambria High School Principal.

The graduation at Huntingdon will also be outside. Plus, students have the possibility of a special treat.

“Last year when we held our graduation we had, kind of a new, parade that we organized, which was really great for our community as well to see our graduates and to support them,” said Lee.

Huntingdon’s still working on logistics for their seniors only, 140 person prom, but a date has been set.

“We want to pull something off that’s very meaningful to them,” said Lee.