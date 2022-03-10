MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital announced they have removed their COVID-19 tent as the health system said it’s “seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Their large white COVID-19 tent was located just outside the emergency room and it was seen as a symbol since it was erected.

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital tent interior

“The tent has been a significant symbol throughout the pandemic,” said Kirk Thomas, chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s western region. “It’s served our community well and has been a beacon of light during many months of darkness. Through the fear and the unknown, the vaccine clinic has acted as a major part of the solution. It’s brought us far enough to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The tent was put up in March 2020 and has been used for triage, testing, and treatment of COVID patients. In January 2021 it became a mass vaccination site, providing over 56,000 vaccines to Geisinger patients.

“During the pandemic, Geisinger has been at the forefront of preventing the spread of illness, offering innovative care and providing this lifesaving dose. Now, with declining COVID numbers, we’re able to remove the tent,” said Michael Hegstrom, M.D., chief medical officer of Geisinger’s western region. “It’s served its purpose, and one of the reasons we’re at this place is because of everyone who received the vaccine.”

While the COVID cases and hospitalizations are down, maintaining appropriate precautions to continue to stop the spread is imperative.

“A big reason we’re able [to] remove the tent is because of our friends, families, and neighbors who got the vaccine. I can’t stress enough the value of wearing a mask, washing your hands, and getting the vaccine or your booster,” noted Dr. Hegstrom. “Stay safe and healthy by continuing to protect yourself and your loved ones with these measures.”

The vaccine is available for anyone 5 and up, including third doses or booster shots, at any Geisinger Pharmacy location. To schedule an appointment, visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.