Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place this week in Elk County for children aged five to 11 years old.

The clinic will take place Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Marys Area Middle School Gymnasium, and it’s open for any families with children of the appropriate age range at the South St. Marys St. Elementary School.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 5 to 7 p.m. A second dose clinic will take place Dec. 3.

A consent form will need to be filled out for each child and turned in prior to Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8 a.m. The consent form will be emailed along with appointment information after scheduling.

For more information, head to the South Marys Street Elementary School’s website or call at 814-834-3021.