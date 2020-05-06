Keeping Special Olympic athletes fit during COVID-19

(WTAJ) — From empty arenas being used for hospitals and storage supplies, to spring sports being canceled in colleges and high schools, it’s no secret COVID-19 has put the sports world on a timeout.

This includes canceling the 2020 Special Olympic Summer games at Penn State and indefinitely suspending all in-person Special Olympic events and activities in Pennsylvania.

So what exactly is S.O.P.A doing to help keep athletes active and healthy during the pandemic?

“We’re using a that is a daily program that posts daily workout videos and a couple times a week we have some live workouts sessions​- we share nutrition tips, as well as the fitness information so we’re trying to provide a virtual way to keep people active,” President and CEO of Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Matt Aaron said. ​

Every Monday and Wednesday evening athletes can join a live virtual workout on the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania Facebook page.

Special Olympic athlete #CommitsToFit

Brooke Fisher is a staple in the Penn State Community. When she’s not entertaining crowds while singing the national anthem or signing autographs with Penn State’s best athletes, Brooke is practicing and competing in the Special Olympics.

Brooke scoring a touchdown at the 2018 Blue and White game at Beaver Stadium.

She plays 3v3 basketball and her mother, Margie Fisher is the coach. For Brooke, her #committofit activity is walking her dog Roman around the house every day. She also lives by herself so she uses nutritional tips from her mother and the Special Olympics to help her eat correctly.

​​

2020 Summer games to return, virtually

No technology? No problem.

For athletes that don’t have access to technology, Aaron said that they’re asking coaches and volunteers to check in on athletes to make sure they’re doing well and staying active.