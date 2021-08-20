Juniata College requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Juniata College will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Vaccinations must be completed before arriving on campus and proof of vaccination status must be submitted to Health Services by Sept. 3. Juniata will be hosting a vaccination clinic on campus during the week of Aug. 31 to accommodate students who want to be vaccinated before the deadline, according to their website.

Students can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons with proper documentation. According to the college, students who are not vaccinated and have not provided documentation for exemption by Sept. 3 will be billed a COVID mitigation fee of $300.

More information on Juniata College’s COVID-19 procedures can be found on their website.