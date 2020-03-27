Juniata College confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials with Juniata College in Huntingdon have confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

They report that the employee was present in Brumbaugh Academic Center between Monday, March 16, and Sunday, March 22, and is currently self-isolating at home. The College says they have taken the appropriate steps to protect the health and safety of the community.

In the release, the college says that according to CDC Risk Categories, the risk level for those in general contact with the employee is “low.”

“Juniata will, at all times, maintain the affected employee’s confidentially. We ask that our community do the same, understanding that this is a difficult situation at several levels. We ask that those who received notification of potential exposure respect the privacy of the employee during what is a difficult time.”

According to the CDC, persons coming into general contact with a symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 test case does not meet the definition of “close contact” and is considered a low risk level. Close contact would include persons living in the same household, an intimate partner, or caring for a person in a non-healthcare setting to a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection. Persons who are not symptomatic should self-monitor and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms arise. Persons who are symptomatic should self-isolate and practice social distancing.

We continue to ask that all members of our community take steps to ensure that we all stay as healthy as possible, including:

Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water. Alcohol-based hands cleaners are also effective.

Practice social distancing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid sharing dishes, glasses and utensils.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it away.

Should you experience flu-like symptoms, immediately contact a health care provider for an evaluation, and minimize contact with others until you can be evaluated.

Please know that we will be monitoring daily updated guidance and information and will continue to keep you informed here: https://www.juniata.edu/coronavirus/