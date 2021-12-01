Judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide.

More than a dozen states, including Georgia and South Carolina, filed a lawsuit claiming the mandate for workers at some health care facilities and home health care providers is unconstitutional and violates multiple federal statutes.

Monday would’ve been the deadline for workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine, with a Jan. 4 deadline for the second dose.

The Daily Advertiser reported Louisiana-based U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled the Biden administration doesn’t have the authority to bypass Congress in issuing such a mandate.

“While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his ‘jab or job’ edicts, I will continue to stand up to the president’s bully tactics and fight for liberty,” Landry stated.

An identical ruling was handed down Monday from Missouri U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp covering 10 other states, though Doughty added the nationwide injunction.

The ruling was welcome news for the Republican state leaders who backed the lawsuit.

“The Biden administration has struck out in court yet again. That is because the president does not respect the rule of law but only the abuse of power,” stated South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“Our brave health care workers should not be subjected to such overreach by a president who wishes to rule by force,” he added.

Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp both tweeted that they’ll continue to fight vaccine mandates on behalf of Georgians.