Johnstown Galleria hosting vaccine clinic next week

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reminder that spots are still open to get the first dose of the vaccine at the Galleria Mall.

Conemaugh Health System and Cambria County Emergency Management Agency will administer more than 1,000 vaccines.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled for May 17.

Pre-registration is required. You can register by calling 814-410-8400.

They report free parking is available onsite and public transportation is available via CamTran.