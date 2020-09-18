Increase of Centre County COVID-19 cases prompts new testing site

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new testing clinics will be held at locations in Centre and Columbia counties to contain the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in these counties.

These sites will begin operation on Friday, Sept. 25.

The Department of Health is working closely with Centre County in regard to their increase in cases over the last several weeks.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,109 cases in Centre County and 173 cases in Columbia County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The new Centre County testing location will be at the Nittany Mall, 2633 E. College Avenue, State College, PA, 16801. The address for Columbia County testing is Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, W. Fort McClure Blvd., Bloomsburg, PA, 17815.

The schedule for testing in both counties is 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on:

Friday, September 25;

Saturday, September 26;

Tuesday, September 29;

Wednesday, September 30;

Thursday, October 1;

Friday, October 2; And

Saturday, October 3.

According to the DOH release, testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis, no appointment needed. There is also no cost to be tested. Up to 500 registered patients can be tested per day.

It is not a requirement for patients to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested but, a photo-ID or insurance card is required. Registration will be completed on-site.

The release also states, individuals who are tested should self-isolate while they await test results. For those individuals who live with other people, they should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Whoever else lives in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result .

The full release can be found here which includes additional mitigation efforts the DOH has planned to help reduce the virus spread in Centre County.