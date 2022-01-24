Hyndman Health hosting free COVID test drive, vaccine clinic

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hyndman Area Health Center is hosting a free at-home COVID-19 rapid test drive and vaccine clinic on Jan. 29.

The test drive and vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all three office locations:

HYNDMAN AREA HEALTH LOCATIONS

Bedford Family Health Center (104 Railroad St., Bedford)

Richland Family Health Center (203 College Park Plaza, Johnstown)

Hyndman Family Health Center (144 5th Ave., Hyndman)

Two boxes of at-home rapid tests will be available per household. Anyone getting a rapid test is not permitted to enter any building and must remain in their car. They will be available at the following locations:

Bedford: Between the office building and the former Papa John’s building

Hyndman: Left side of the office in the drive-thru lane

Richland: Building’s main front entrance

VACCINES

Vaccines are available by appointment only for anyone receiving their first, second or booster shot. Moderna and Pfizer will be available for adults while Pfizer will be available for children. Anyone who would like a booster shot is instructed to bring their vaccine card and ID.

You can make an appointment by calling 814-842-3206 ext. 148.