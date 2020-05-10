Huntingdon County adds 62 COVID-19 cases, state totals nearing 57k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals over 56,000.

As of Sunday, there are 1,295 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 56,611. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 227,772 people have tested negative.

There are 3,707 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Department of Health announced a spike in cases in Huntingdon County, as the total raised from 119 to 181.

There are 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 67 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford, Cambria, Elk and Somerset all have one COVID-19 related death. Centre County has two COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.