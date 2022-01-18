How to order your free at-home COVID-19 tests

(WTAJ) — The Biden Administration will begin rolling out free rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans starting Wednesday, and here’s how to get yours.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday. Each order comes with four individual tests, and there is no cost for the tests or shipping. However, there is a limit to one order per household.
To order them, simply head to the covidtest.gov website and click on “order free at-home tests.” You’ll then be directed to USPS where you can fill out a form. All you need to provide for the form is your contact information (name and email) and shipping address.
Once you place your order, it will ship in around 7 to 12 days. If you need a COVID-19 ASAP, click here to find free testing locations in your area.
For those who are unable to access the website to place orders, the Biden Administration said it will launch a free call line and work with national and local community-based organizations to support the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in requesting tests. However, there is no word on a specific date when the call line will launch.
Additionally, the Biden Administration announced that starting Jan. 15, private health insurance companies will be required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests for free. They also announced there will be 10 million COVID-19 tests available per month in schools nationwide.
“Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the Biden Administration wrote in a statement. “Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”
For more information, head to the White House’s website to see their full statement.
