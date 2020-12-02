How Cameron County COVID-19 cases are the lowest in Pennsylvania

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cameron County is one of only two counties in Pennsylvania to have less than 100 cases of COVID-19. The county officials attribute these low case numbers to the rural environment and early action.

Cameron County has a population of about 4,500 people spread out over 400 square miles. To date, they report 27 cases of COVID-19.

“We’re in a very rural community and it’s always been a safe community,” says Lori Reed, Chair of the Cameron County Commissioners. “We really take the governors orders to heart and we listen.”

She says even though they had few case numbers when the virus began, they responded early.

“For caution we said, ‘Okay, we’ll do the shut down’, even though we only had a few. So a lot of people were a little disturbed by that because it did affect our businesses. And that’s the last thing we want to do is hurt our businesses.”

Though the numbers in Cameron County are significantly lower than neighboring counties, the emergency management director, Adam Johnson, says he’s still cautious as there’s no local hospital in the area.

“We have one full time EMS agency covering the entire county,” says Johnson.

He adds that the few healthcare providers in Cameron County have limited testing.

Johnson says he does not want residents to interpret low case numbers as a false sense of security and he encourages everyone to continue abiding by safety precautions.