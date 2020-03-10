Hollidaysburg Public Library gets proactive against Coronavirus

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — While there is no immediate threat in our area of COVID-19/Coronavirus, the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library has decided to be proactive and implement a few policies and procedures to safeguard against any possible spread of viruses.

Staff will be continuously cleaning and sanitizing items in the library. They ask when you visit to please use the hand sanitizers at the entrance and throughout the building.

Staff will have sanitizing wipes at all computer stations so that you may wipe down the computer/components before and after use.

They state that books will be checked in after a period of 12 hours and that there’s no need to worry about overdue fines. They say all returns will be backdated a day.