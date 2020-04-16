Having trouble with the IRS web portal? You’re not alone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several viewers reached out to KXAN Wednesday over issues with the IRS’ newly launched web portal to track COVID-19 stimulus payments and update direct deposit information.

Some viewers got a “Payment Status Not Available” message.

“I’ve had some of my friends check it and it’s the same thing, it’s pretty frustrating,” Patrick Doyle said. “I tried it three different times.”

We’ve reached out to the IRS for comment, but the agency tweeted Wednesday afternoon that their web portal is “operating at record volumes.” More than 9 million people have checked on their stimulus status already.

The #IRS Get My Payment tool is operating at record volumes. So far, 9.8M people got an Economic Impact Payment status and 1.6M provided direct deposit info. In some situations, the app responds: Status Not Available. Learn what this means at https://t.co/z4wFEL6Sb2 pic.twitter.com/3BvNibfZ69 — IRS (@IRSnews) April 15, 2020

The “Get My Money” tool is supposed to tell people the status of their payment or allow them to enter direct deposit information so they can get their money more quickly.

The IRS released an FAQ explaining why some people are getting the message:

If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are an SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

However, as The Verge reports, entering a fake social security number, birthdate and address also returns the same error, making it look like a “catch-all” error message from the system.

There is a limit on the number of times you can check the app per day; if you exceed your limit, the system will lock you out for 24 hours.

“The IRS reminds taxpayers that Get My Payment data is updated once per day, so there’s no need to check back more frequently,” the IRS explained in its FAQ.

The agency said it is constantly monitoring the website as it continues to see a high volume. Users are sometimes sent to an online waiting room when the volume hits certain levels.

By midday Wednesday, the IRS said 6.2 million taxpayers had received their payment status and almost 1.1 million had added direct deposit information.