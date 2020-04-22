Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health to Provide Update on COVID-19 4/22/20
Top Stories
A local gym is prepared to re-open early if they aren’t allowed to open by June 1
Video
A local woman is trying to spread joy to her community by taking pictures
Video
Sheetz donates 5 tons of food to hospitals
Former XFL commissioner sues Vince McMahon over firing
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health to Provide Update on COVID-19 4/22/20
Top Stories
2 pet cats in NY state test positive for coronavirus
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Video
Man’s social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19
Video
Survey: 35% say working from home has harmed mental health
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Top Stories
Frank Varischetti All-Star game postponed – and not canceled
Top Stories
Longtime Notre Dame women’s basketball coach announces retirement
SFU athletes getting unique look at COVID-19 as nursing students
Video
Could Micah Parsons return a kick or two? It depends
Video
Reports: Minor League Baseball could lose up to 42 affiliated teams
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Facebook expands “Messenger Kids”
Video
Top Stories
814 Moments: Skye loves corn puffs!
Video
These gadgets make working from home easier!
Video
814 Moments: Cute kids in the 814!
Video
814 Couch Concert: Ashley Hamilton’s “Hands” by Jewel
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health to Provide Update on COVID-19 4/22/20
Coronavirus
by:
Catherine Newman
Posted:
Apr 22, 2020 / 06:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2020 / 06:57 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health to Provide Update on COVID-19 4/22/20
Sheetz donates 5 tons of food to hospitals
Fifth-grade Bellefonte student named one of 10 finalists in national reading, history contest
Video
Pres. Trump signs order imposing new immigration limits
Video
Man’s social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19
Video
Don't Miss
Restaurant Directory
NFL Draft
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!