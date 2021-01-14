Governor urges Republican leaders to use available funding

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Governor Wolf joined Democratic leaders in the House and Senate to discuss support for businesses in the commonwealth that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please, to the republican leaders, lets get moving on this,” Governor Wolf opened saying.

The governor says $145 million is currently available to be distributed among small and local businesses, such as restaurants, bars, and salons.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa says all they need is for Republicans in the House and Senate to start the discussion he says has not yet happened.

“We believe that it’s imperative that our Republican colleagues come to Harrisburg, the House and the Senate,” says Senator Costa. “And implement a program, whatever they all think, collectively we think, is the best interest of Pennsylvanians to be able to protect the dollars and get them in the hands of people that need them.”

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton says the Republicans may have a long term solution, but says they also need to act now to relieve the businesses from expenses they acquired when adjusting to restrictions.

“We only have six legislative session days before the budget hearings begin, so it is imperative that we take this up when we return January 25th,” says Representative McClinton.

Leader McClinton adds, if each business were to receive a $5,000 grant, that will help 29,000 companies.

“The restaurants sometimes are telling us that even the take out sales do not match what they would normally make in this time frame, so our goal is to fill in the gap for these businesses that need it the most,” says Representative McClinton.

Governor Wolf says the money is meant to hold businesses over until they receive federal relief and it will be distributed based on where the need lies.