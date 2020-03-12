Governor closes schools in Philly suburb county hit by virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is closing schools and other facilities in a suburban Philadelphia county hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday said the order in Montgomery County also applies to community centers and entertainment venues but will keep open critical infrastructure that includes health care facilities and pharmacies.
It goes into effect Friday. Pennsylvania thus far is reporting 22 cases of COVID-19 infection, and more than half are in Montgomery County.