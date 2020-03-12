Governor closes schools in Philly suburb county hit by virus

Dr. Thomas Farley, commissioner with the Department of Public Health, leaves after a news conference at City Hall, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Philadelphia, where officials discussed the city’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is closing schools and other facilities in a suburban Philadelphia county hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday said the order in Montgomery County also applies to community centers and entertainment venues but will keep open critical infrastructure that includes health care facilities and pharmacies.

It goes into effect Friday. Pennsylvania thus far is reporting 22 cases of COVID-19 infection, and more than half are in Montgomery County.