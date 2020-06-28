Pittsburgh bars to stop serving alcohol as county sees COVID-19 spike

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf released a statement in support of Allegheny County putting forth additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts to slow the surging cases in the County.

Allegheny County officials announced in a release they are banning on-site consumption of alcohol following a recent surge of new Coronavirus cases.

“For the first time since COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state, Allegheny County led the state in the number of new COVID-19 cases,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“We’re going the wrong direction. While most resident and businesses have been following the rules, these requirements and mitigation measures address the hot spots that have been identified during case investigations.”

The order for bars to end on-site serving of alcohol will be put in effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday according to the release. The order will apply to any business establishment in Allegheny County.

“I commend Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Health Department Director Dr. Debra Brogan for the decision to shut down bars and restaurants for on-premises alcohol sales in Allegheny County effective June 30,” Governor Wolf said in a statement.

“This was the right move to work to stop the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in its tracks and to remind all residents and businesses that the best defense we have in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping Pennsylvanians safe is to continue to follow the mask-wearing requirement, practice social distancing, and follow safety guidelines even and especially during the green phase of reopening. We cannot become complacent in practicing the measures we know can protect everyone from the spread of this very contagious virus.”

Bars will be permitted to still serve food on-site and can offer to-go cocktails. However, people cannot consume alcohol on the premises of bars.

“Mitigation efforts statewide include the requirement to wear a mask when in businesses, following occupancy limits in all businesses and gatherings, practicing social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing surfaces – these simple practices can make a huge difference in protecting ourselves, our seniors, our neighbors and our communities,” Gov. Wolf continued.

“Even if you believe you will not get sick, you can, and you can spread the virus to someone who may not be able to recover as easily.”