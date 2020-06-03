Gov. Wolf: Stay-at-home order ends June 4, renews disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, Governor Wolf announced he will allow the stay-at-home-order to expire at 11:59 p.m. on June 4th.

The-stay at-home requirements were only in effect for counties in the red phase.

“As phased reopening continues and all 67 counties are either in the yellow or green phase by Friday, we will no longer have a stay-at-home order in effect,” Gov. Wolf said. “I remind Pennsylvanians that yellow means caution and even in the green phase everyone needs to take precautions to keep themselves and their communities healthy.”

Governor Tom Wolf also renewed the 90-day disaster declaration he originally signed on March 6th. The declaration was set to expire on June 4th

The emergency disaster declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during the reopening.

“Pennsylvanians have done a tremendous job flattening the curve and case numbers continue to decrease,” Gov. Wolf said. “Renewing the disaster declaration helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”

Read the amendment to the emergency disaster declaration here.